Committee OKs Utah bill banning abortions based on Down syndrome

By Published:

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah Senate committee has approved legislation barring abortions sought because a fetus has been diagnosed with Down syndrome.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee voted 3-2 in favor of the bill Monday.

Bill sponsor Rep. Karianne Lisonbee says too many fetuses with a Down syndrome diagnosis are being aborted. The Republican from Clearfield told the committee “social engineering is alive and well” at abortion clinics and doctors’ offices in Utah.

Legislative attorneys have warned there’s a high likelihood that a court will find the measure unconstitutional if it’s challenged in court.

More than 20 people spoke during the committee hearing. Medical professionals expressed opposition.

The bill now goes to the full Senate for consideration. It passed the House earlier this month.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s