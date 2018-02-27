Deputies investigating murder-suicide in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Deputies say two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in southwest Columbus.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 1800 block of Little Avenue on the report of a shooting at about 9:51am, Tuesday.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies continue to investigate but say it appears to be a murder-suicide.

No other information was available.

