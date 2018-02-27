Deputy Congratulates K-9 for Bringing Down Suspect: ‘That’s My Man’

Police bodycam footage in Florida caught the moments a deputy and his K-9 sidekick worked together to catch some suspected car thieves.

Last Saturday, Deputy Carmack with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office pursued a Ford Expedition that was believed stolen.

When the vehicle crashed into a telephone pole, the driver fled on foot and a K-9 officer named Shep was deployed to apprehend him.

As Deputy Carmack was attempting to catch up to Shep and the driver, the passenger exited the vehicle in what cops say was an attempt to flee.

Deputy Carmack detained the passenger then directed the passenger to run with him to locate Shep and the driver.

That’s when Carmack says he found the driver dragging Shep away in an attempt to flee. “Get off my dog, bro. Get off my dog,” Carmack said.

The driver soon gave up when Deputy Carmack caught up with him and Shep, whose teeth had a vice-like grip on the suspect.

“That’s my man!” said Carmack.

RELATED STORIES



K-9 Officer Captures Double Murder Suspect, Gets Named Employee of the Month





K-9 Gets a Round of Applause as He’s Walked Into Retirement





K-9 Killed in Drug Bust After Running Into Traffic

