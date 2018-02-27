Dublin teenager arrested for threatening to shoot other students

By Published:

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — A Dublin teenager is facing charges after allegedly making comments about shooting Dublin City Schools students.

According to Dublin Police, a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing and making false alarms, both first-degree misdemeanors. The student was arrested after the Dublin City Schools helpline received an anonymous tip that the student made comments about shooting other students.

Police investigated the allegations, and determined there was no immediate threat to students or schools. Interviews with witnesses revealed that there was sufficient evidence to charge the student for threatening others with physical harm.

The student who was arrested is a student at Dublin-Coffman.

Dublin Police and Dublin City Schools encourage anyone who sees or hears about any potential threat to speak up. Threats can be reported to the Delaware Police Department at 614-889-1112, online at DublinOhioUSA.gov/police or through the Dublin City Schools’ anonymous helpline at 1-866-LISTEN-2-ME.

