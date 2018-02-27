Dwyane Wade Gets Emotional as He Learns Parkland Shooting Victim Was Buried in His Jersey

One of the 17 victims of the Parkland school shooting was buried in the jersey of one of his favorite basketball players, Dwyane Wade.

After learning that 17-year-old Miami Heat fan Joaquin Oliver was laid to rest while wearing his No. 3 jersey, Wade said he became emotional.

“You really can’t put that in words,” Wade told reporters this week. “You hurt for the family. If you ever get the opportunity to speak to them, you just try to hope the time where he was alive that you were able to bring some type of joy to his life and something memorable. A story that his family and you guys can talk about.”

The officiant at Joaquin’s Feb. 17 memorial service told mourners that the teen was thrilled about Wade’s recent return to the Heat.

Joaquin’s parents revealed he’d been buried in the jersey during an interview with on the Univision talk show Al Punto, KFOR reported.

Wade also addressed Joaquin directly in a Monday tweet in which he dedicated the entire season to the teen.

“It’s way BIGGER than basketball,” Wade wrote. “We are the voices for the people that don’t get to be heard. Joaquin Oliver may you Rest In Peace and i dedicate my return and the rest of this Miami Heat season to you.”

Joaquin was gunned down on Valentinue’s Day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High along with 16 others when cops say 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on the unsuspecting students and staff.

