FedEx bucks corporate trend, sticks with NRA

By Published:
FILE - This Aug. 22, 2017 file photo shows FedEx trucks parked in New York. Companies with ties to the National Rifle Association have been dealing with increasing public pressure since the Parkland, Florida massacre that killed 17 people earlier this month. FedEx is the latest company prompted to make a statement, saying it “opposes assault rifles being in the hands of civilians” but strongly supports the right to own a firearm. The delivery service, which offers discounts to NRA members, said it is sticking with the organization. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — One more company is finding itself embroiled in an intensifying discussion about guns in the United States after the school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

While more than a dozen major U.S. companies have ended business partnerships with the National Rifle Association, FedEx now says it’s sticking with the group and has not asked to be removed from the NRA website where members are offered corporate discounts.

The Memphis, Tennessee, delivery company said it differs with the NRA and believes weapons like the AR-15 assault-style rifle that was used to kill 17 people in Florida shouldn’t be owned by civilians.

But it said this week that it’s a common carrier, and will not deny service based on political views or policy positions.

