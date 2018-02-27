FedEx bucks corporate trend, sticks with NRA

NEW YORK (AP) — One more company is finding itself embroiled in an intensifying discussion about guns in the United States after the school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

While more than a dozen major U.S. companies have ended business partnerships with the National Rifle Association, FedEx now says it’s sticking with the group and has not asked to be removed from the NRA website where members are offered corporate discounts.

The Memphis, Tennessee, delivery company said it differs with the NRA and believes weapons like the AR-15 assault-style rifle that was used to kill 17 people in Florida shouldn’t be owned by civilians.

But it said this week that it’s a common carrier, and will not deny service based on political views or policy positions.