Georgia Brother and Sister Design ‘notOK’ App to Save Teen Lives, Including Hers

Deborah Hastings, Deborah Hastings Published: Updated:

Their idea was to help teenagers struggling with the feeling that life wasn’t worth living.

Charlie, 13, and his sister, Hannah,16, are the brains, and hearts, behind the new app “notOK,” which sends a message to a handful of trusted friends, along with the user’s GPS location, with the touch of a button.

Hannah was diagnosed last year with a heart condition called Postural Orthostatic Taciecardious Syndrome (POTS), which means her blood pressure and blood volume are extremely low. “So when I stand up or sit up, the blood pools in my legs and in my feet and makes me pass out,” she told InsideEdition.com Monday.

She was terrified of being alone, fearing she would lose consciousness with no one to help her. She fell into a morass of depression and took to holing up in her room, cutting herself.

“So my mom walked in on me one night, when I was self-harming, and she said ‘Hannah, why?’ And so she held me, and in the midst of all that chaos, I wished the there was an app … that I could press and send out a notification to my closest three to five friends and say, ‘Hey, Hannah Lucas is not OK, come find her.”’

And after months of planning and designing, that’s just what she and her brother did.

She’s already used the app at school to summon her mother after fainting spells. More than 6,000 people have downloaded the app at a cost of $2.99 a month.

“It just makes me feel great that I actually helped her, and now I just won’t find her in her room, cutting,” said Charlie. 

Hannah feels pretty good herself. 

“I feel like there is a burden lifted off my chest and off my shoulders, now that I am able to be, live more freely now,” she said. 

Their mother shares those emotions, but admits she was skeptical when her son and daughter laid out their app plans.

“Oh yeah, I’m speechless you know, it’s like they did it, they actually did it. They said they were going to do it and I didn’t believe them,” said Robin.

The young entrepreneurs are proud of what they’ve done. They’re also passionate about wanting to help others having a hard time finding a reason to believe. 

“It just makes me feel awesome, like, ‘Hey, I thought I couldn’t help her, but now I can. Now I can actually make a difference in other people’s (lives),” said Charlie. “It’s just been awesome so far.”

RELATED STORIES


TV Meteorologist Ginger Zee Reveals Battle With Depression and How She Once Attempted Suicide


Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Suffered From Postpartum Depression After Giving Birth


‘This Is Us’ Star Working Out With Trainer, Speaks Out About Years of Depression Over Her Weight

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s