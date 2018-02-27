Groveport-Madison schools closed Tuesday after multiple threats received

By Published: Updated:

GROVEPORT, OH (WCMH) — All Groveport-Madison schools are closed today after multiple threats were received.

According to a spokesperson with the Groveport-Madison School District, officials talked with police and decided to close all school after multiple threats were received at multiple schools.

Police continue to investigate the threats.

This is just the latest in closings caused by threats to area schools in recent weeks.

On Feb. 23, Lakewood schools in Licking County closed as a precaution after a threat was received and a student was arrested.

Other schools in Lancaster, Licking Heights and Logan-Hocking districts have all also had to close recently due to threats received.

