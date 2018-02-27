Harrowing Video Shows Mom Handing Kids to Firefighters Before Saving Herself

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Heart-stopping video footage has captured the moment a desperate mother frantically handed her children to firefighters from the second story of their Houston apartment as it went up in flames.

“Help me, please!” the woman could be heard yelling as she passed her three children over a railing to a firefighter on a ladder.

The firefighter quickly took the kids, passing them down to a fellow first responder waiting on the ground.

After her three children were out of harm’s way, the mother could be seen climbing over the railing to save herself.

The family made it out safely before flames engulfed the building.

The mother, identified by KTRK-TV as Rachel Campbell, said her 8-year-old daughter was the first to realize there was a fire.

The little girl woke her mother, who rushed her and her two other children, ages 4 and 6, to the balcony to escape the growing fire.

“[I] didn’t know if I was going to make it, but I’m so thankful,” Campbell said. “I feel very blessed.”

