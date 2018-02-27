Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies in Crawford County say a man refused to drop his gun before he was shot and killed by officers.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, at about 9:41pm, Monday, an Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper was driving on State Route 39, when he saw a man walking along the roadway.

The trooper says when he stopped to investigate the man, who was carrying a shotgun; the man fired a single round at the trooper’s vehicle before running into a nearby field.

Later a deputy spotted the suspect walking in a field towards a residence on Lydell Road.

Deputies say the armed suspect then entered his home after refusing to follow commands of law enforcement.

Later, as officers pulled up in front of the suspect’s home, the man came back outside, refused to obey demands and pointed his gun at officers, according to deputies.

The suspect was then shot by officers.

CPR was administered by officers, but the suspect would later be pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man has not been released pending an investigation by the Ohio BCI&I.