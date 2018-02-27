Man who used baby blanket to traffic cocaine sentenced to 10 years in prison

By Published: Updated:
Omar Gutierrez (photo courtesy Delaware County Prosecutor's Office)

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A man who used a baby blanket to traffic drugs has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In September 2012, a baby blanket was shipped from the Dominican Republic to a home in Powell. The blanket, which was picked up by Omar Osualdo Gutierrez, was saturated with 881 grams of cocaine. Law enforcement officers seized the blanket and took Gutierrez into custody.

Gutierrez was extradited to New York, where he was wanted in connection with federal drug crimes committed there. After he served his federal prison sentence, Gutierrez was brought back to Delaware County. He pled guilty to two counts of trafficking in cocaine on Feb. 5.

“The amount of cocaine associated with Mr. Gutierrez is staggering,” Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien said. “Gutierrez admitted to another delivery containing more than 500 grams of cocaine. Combined, that is enough for thousands of individual doses.”

Gutierrez was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years post-release control. He was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s