Man who used baby blanket to traffic cocaine sentenced to 10 years in prison

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A man who used a baby blanket to traffic drugs has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In September 2012, a baby blanket was shipped from the Dominican Republic to a home in Powell. The blanket, which was picked up by Omar Osualdo Gutierrez, was saturated with 881 grams of cocaine. Law enforcement officers seized the blanket and took Gutierrez into custody.

Gutierrez was extradited to New York, where he was wanted in connection with federal drug crimes committed there. After he served his federal prison sentence, Gutierrez was brought back to Delaware County. He pled guilty to two counts of trafficking in cocaine on Feb. 5.

“The amount of cocaine associated with Mr. Gutierrez is staggering,” Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien said. “Gutierrez admitted to another delivery containing more than 500 grams of cocaine. Combined, that is enough for thousands of individual doses.”

Gutierrez was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years post-release control. He was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine.