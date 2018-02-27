Newest Toys Hitting Store Shelves

The Annual International Toy Fair is the largest toy marketplace in the country, bringing together more than 1,100 manufacturers, distributors and importers to showcase what’s new in the New Year. It’s 400,000 square feet filled with new and innovative toys, games and entertainment products!

Elizabeth Werner, the toy industry’s premier player, brought us some of her favorites from the show. She has an insider’s perspective of the industry’s most innovative, educational and just plain fun toys, set to be introduced into the marketplace this New Year.

WEBSITE: Toy Trends with Elizabeth Werner