Ohio State Highway Patrol seizes 48 pounds of marijuana on stop

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) – Three suspects from a traffic stop in Summit County could face up to 26 years in prison after troopers discovered 48 pounds of marijuana in their car.

Ohio State Highway Patrol say troopers stopped a 2014 Honda Accord on February 12 around 9:00am for following too close to a vehicle on Interstate 80.

Troopers say they noticed certain “criminal indicators” during the stop, and a drug-sniffing K9 alerted to the vehicle.

When troopers searched the car, they found 43 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of solid hash, three pounds of marijuana edibles and 950 milliliters of liquid codeine.

22-year-old Nathan Grootegoed, 20-year-old Dante Petrus, and 21-year-old Marcus Carpenter were charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana and hash.

The three men could each face up to 26 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.