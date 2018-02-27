Ohio to begin stocking lakes and ponds with trout on Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – More than 100,000 rainbow trout will soon be released in Ohio lakes and ponds.

The first release is scheduled for Friday at Adams Lake in Adams County.

The first central Ohio release will be at Quarry Park in Marion County on March 23. On March 30, there will be a release at Heritage Park and Antrim Park in Franklin County.

All release dates are dependent on ice-free lakes.

By stocking these water areas throughout the state, opportunities are created for anglers of all ages to get out and enjoy quality spring trout fishing in a family-friendly environment. Many stocked locations will feature special angler events, including youth-only fishing on the day of the trout release, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Fishing licenses are required to fish in state public waters and ponds stocked by the state.

The 2018-2019 fishing license is now available and is valid through Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2019. An annual resident fishing license costs $19. A one-day fishing license costs $11 for residents and nonresidents. The one-day license may also be redeemed for credit toward the purchase of an annual fishing license.

Stocking dates:

**Special event will be taking place

LOCATION COUNTY STOCK DATE ADAMS LAKE Adams 3/2/2018 RUSH RUN LAKE Preble 3/9/2018 NEW LEXINGTON RESERVOIR 1A Perry 3/16/2018 FORKED RUN LAKE Meigs 3/16/2018 BELMONT LAKE Belmont 3/21/2018 WOLF RUN LAKE Noble 3/22/2018 QUARRY PARK Marion 3/23/2018 FOUNDATION PARK Knox 3/23/2018 CLARK LAKE Clark 3/23/2018 TIMBRE RIDGE LAKE Lawrence 3/23/2018 BARNESVILLE RESERVOIR #3 Belmont 3/28/2018 SHADOW LAKE Cuyahoga 3/29/2018 PETROS LAKE Stark 3/29/2018 HINCKLEY LAKE Medina 3/29/2018 CALDWELL LAKE Ross 3/29/2018 LAKE ALMA Vinton 3/29/2018 CENCI PARK LAKE Fairfield 3/30/2018 HERITAGE PARK Franklin 3/30/2018 ANTRIM LAKE Franklin 3/30/2018** ROSE LAKE Hocking 3/30/2018** DOW LAKE Athens 3/30/2018** SWANTON WATERWORKS RESERVOIR Lucas 4/4/2018 DELTA RESERVOIR #2 Fulton 4/4/2018 SYCAMORE STATE PARK POND Montgomery 4/4/2018 MCKARNS LAKE Williams 4/5/2018 FOREST HILL POND Cuyahoga 4/5/2018 PAINESVILLE REC PARK POND Lake 4/5/2018 JEFFERSON LAKE Jefferson 4/5/2018 ROCKY FORK LAKE Highland 4/7/2018** MALABAR FARM INN POND Richland 4/7/2018 SHELBY RESERVOIR #3 Richland 4/11/2018 SILVER CREEK LAKE Summit 4/11/2018 DAVIS LAKE Auglaize 4/11/2018 SCHOONOVER LAKE Allen 4/12/2018 WALKER ROAD POND Lorain 4/12/2018 GLACIER LAKE (MILL CREEK PARK) Mahoning 4/12/2018 BLUE LIMESTONE PARK Delaware 4/13/2018 PUNDERSON LAKE Geauga 4/14/2018** PEARSON METROPARK PONDS Lucas 4/14/2018** WHITE STAR QUARRY Sandusky 4/14/2018** LITTLE TURTLE POND Summit 4/14/2018** YOCTANGEE PARK LAKE Ross 4/14/2018** PIKE LAKE Pike 4/16/2018 LIMA LAKE Allen 4/18/2018 VAN WERT RESERVOIR #1 Van Wert 4/18/2018 VETERANS PARK POND – MENTOR Lake 4/18/2018 LAMBERJACK LAKE Seneca 4/19/2018 NORWALK RESERVOIR #1 Huron 4/19/2018 TAWAWA LAKE Shelby 4/19/2018 VESUVIUS LAKE Lawrence 4/19/2018** EAST HARBOR STATE PARK POND Ottawa 4/21/2018** OLANDER LAKE Lucas 4/21/2018** ROWLAND NATURE PRESERVE LAKE Lorain 4/21/2018 JACKSON CITY RESERVOIR Jackson 4/21/2018** MONROE LAKE Monroe 4/27/2018 ASHLEY UPGROUND Delaware 4/28/2018** SUNBURY UPGROUND #2 Delaware 4/28/2018** EYMAN PARK Fayette 4/28/2018** OHIO CANAL LOCK #4 Stark 4/28/2018** TURKEY CREEK LAKE Scioto 4/28/2018** STONELICK LAKE Clermont 5/5/2018** CROSS ROADS INDUSTRIAL PONDS Crawford 5/5/2018** GIERTZ LAKE Hancock 5/5/2018** OHIO / ERIE CANAL Cuyahoga 5/19/2018**