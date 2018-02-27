Ohio to begin stocking lakes and ponds with trout on Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – More than 100,000 rainbow trout will soon be released in Ohio lakes and ponds.
The first release is scheduled for Friday at Adams Lake in Adams County.
The first central Ohio release will be at Quarry Park in Marion County on March 23. On March 30, there will be a release at Heritage Park and Antrim Park in Franklin County.
All release dates are dependent on ice-free lakes.
By stocking these water areas throughout the state, opportunities are created for anglers of all ages to get out and enjoy quality spring trout fishing in a family-friendly environment. Many stocked locations will feature special angler events, including youth-only fishing on the day of the trout release, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Fishing licenses are required to fish in state public waters and ponds stocked by the state.
The 2018-2019 fishing license is now available and is valid through Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2019. An annual resident fishing license costs $19. A one-day fishing license costs $11 for residents and nonresidents. The one-day license may also be redeemed for credit toward the purchase of an annual fishing license.
Stocking dates:
**Special event will be taking place
|LOCATION
|COUNTY
|STOCK DATE
|ADAMS LAKE
|Adams
|3/2/2018
|RUSH RUN LAKE
|Preble
|3/9/2018
|NEW LEXINGTON RESERVOIR 1A
|Perry
|3/16/2018
|FORKED RUN LAKE
|Meigs
|3/16/2018
|BELMONT LAKE
|Belmont
|3/21/2018
|WOLF RUN LAKE
|Noble
|3/22/2018
|QUARRY PARK
|Marion
|3/23/2018
|FOUNDATION PARK
|Knox
|3/23/2018
|CLARK LAKE
|Clark
|3/23/2018
|TIMBRE RIDGE LAKE
|Lawrence
|3/23/2018
|BARNESVILLE RESERVOIR #3
|Belmont
|3/28/2018
|SHADOW LAKE
|Cuyahoga
|3/29/2018
|PETROS LAKE
|Stark
|3/29/2018
|HINCKLEY LAKE
|Medina
|3/29/2018
|CALDWELL LAKE
|Ross
|3/29/2018
|LAKE ALMA
|Vinton
|3/29/2018
|CENCI PARK LAKE
|Fairfield
|3/30/2018
|HERITAGE PARK
|Franklin
|3/30/2018
|ANTRIM LAKE
|Franklin
|3/30/2018**
|ROSE LAKE
|Hocking
|3/30/2018**
|DOW LAKE
|Athens
|3/30/2018**
|SWANTON WATERWORKS RESERVOIR
|Lucas
|4/4/2018
|DELTA RESERVOIR #2
|Fulton
|4/4/2018
|SYCAMORE STATE PARK POND
|Montgomery
|4/4/2018
|MCKARNS LAKE
|Williams
|4/5/2018
|FOREST HILL POND
|Cuyahoga
|4/5/2018
|PAINESVILLE REC PARK POND
|Lake
|4/5/2018
|JEFFERSON LAKE
|Jefferson
|4/5/2018
|ROCKY FORK LAKE
|Highland
|4/7/2018**
|MALABAR FARM INN POND
|Richland
|4/7/2018
|SHELBY RESERVOIR #3
|Richland
|4/11/2018
|SILVER CREEK LAKE
|Summit
|4/11/2018
|DAVIS LAKE
|Auglaize
|4/11/2018
|SCHOONOVER LAKE
|Allen
|4/12/2018
|WALKER ROAD POND
|Lorain
|4/12/2018
|GLACIER LAKE (MILL CREEK PARK)
|Mahoning
|4/12/2018
|BLUE LIMESTONE PARK
|Delaware
|4/13/2018
|PUNDERSON LAKE
|Geauga
|4/14/2018**
|PEARSON METROPARK PONDS
|Lucas
|4/14/2018**
|WHITE STAR QUARRY
|Sandusky
|4/14/2018**
|LITTLE TURTLE POND
|Summit
|4/14/2018**
|YOCTANGEE PARK LAKE
|Ross
|4/14/2018**
|PIKE LAKE
|Pike
|4/16/2018
|LIMA LAKE
|Allen
|4/18/2018
|VAN WERT RESERVOIR #1
|Van Wert
|4/18/2018
|VETERANS PARK POND – MENTOR
|Lake
|4/18/2018
|LAMBERJACK LAKE
|Seneca
|4/19/2018
|NORWALK RESERVOIR #1
|Huron
|4/19/2018
|TAWAWA LAKE
|Shelby
|4/19/2018
|VESUVIUS LAKE
|Lawrence
|4/19/2018**
|EAST HARBOR STATE PARK POND
|Ottawa
|4/21/2018**
|OLANDER LAKE
|Lucas
|4/21/2018**
|ROWLAND NATURE PRESERVE LAKE
|Lorain
|4/21/2018
|JACKSON CITY RESERVOIR
|Jackson
|4/21/2018**
|MONROE LAKE
|Monroe
|4/27/2018
|ASHLEY UPGROUND
|Delaware
|4/28/2018**
|SUNBURY UPGROUND #2
|Delaware
|4/28/2018**
|EYMAN PARK
|Fayette
|4/28/2018**
|OHIO CANAL LOCK #4
|Stark
|4/28/2018**
|TURKEY CREEK LAKE
|Scioto
|4/28/2018**
|STONELICK LAKE
|Clermont
|5/5/2018**
|CROSS ROADS INDUSTRIAL PONDS
|Crawford
|5/5/2018**
|GIERTZ LAKE
|Hancock
|5/5/2018**
|OHIO / ERIE CANAL
|Cuyahoga
|5/19/2018**