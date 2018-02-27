Ohio to begin stocking lakes and ponds with trout on Friday

(Associated Press)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – More than 100,000 rainbow trout will soon be released in Ohio lakes and ponds.

The first release is scheduled for Friday at Adams Lake in Adams County.

The first central Ohio release will be at Quarry Park in Marion County on March 23. On March 30, there will be a release at Heritage Park and Antrim Park in Franklin County.

All release dates are dependent on ice-free lakes.

By stocking these water areas throughout the state, opportunities are created for anglers of all ages to get out and enjoy quality spring trout fishing in a family-friendly environment. Many stocked locations will feature special angler events, including youth-only fishing on the day of the trout release, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Fishing licenses are required to fish in state public waters and ponds stocked by the state.

The 2018-2019 fishing license is now available and is valid through Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2019. An annual resident fishing license costs $19. A one-day fishing license costs $11 for residents and nonresidents. The one-day license may also be redeemed for credit toward the purchase of an annual fishing license.

Stocking dates:

**Special event will be taking place

LOCATION COUNTY STOCK DATE
ADAMS LAKE Adams 3/2/2018
RUSH RUN LAKE Preble 3/9/2018
NEW LEXINGTON RESERVOIR 1A Perry 3/16/2018
FORKED RUN LAKE Meigs 3/16/2018
BELMONT LAKE Belmont 3/21/2018
WOLF RUN LAKE Noble 3/22/2018
QUARRY PARK Marion 3/23/2018
FOUNDATION PARK Knox 3/23/2018
CLARK LAKE Clark 3/23/2018
TIMBRE RIDGE LAKE Lawrence 3/23/2018
BARNESVILLE RESERVOIR #3 Belmont 3/28/2018
SHADOW LAKE Cuyahoga 3/29/2018
PETROS LAKE Stark 3/29/2018
HINCKLEY LAKE Medina 3/29/2018
CALDWELL LAKE Ross 3/29/2018
LAKE ALMA Vinton 3/29/2018
CENCI PARK LAKE Fairfield 3/30/2018
HERITAGE PARK Franklin 3/30/2018
ANTRIM LAKE Franklin 3/30/2018**
ROSE LAKE Hocking 3/30/2018**
DOW LAKE Athens 3/30/2018**
SWANTON WATERWORKS RESERVOIR Lucas 4/4/2018
DELTA RESERVOIR #2 Fulton 4/4/2018
SYCAMORE STATE PARK POND Montgomery 4/4/2018
MCKARNS LAKE Williams 4/5/2018
FOREST HILL POND Cuyahoga 4/5/2018
PAINESVILLE REC PARK POND Lake 4/5/2018
JEFFERSON LAKE Jefferson 4/5/2018
ROCKY FORK LAKE Highland 4/7/2018**
MALABAR FARM INN POND Richland 4/7/2018
SHELBY RESERVOIR #3 Richland 4/11/2018
SILVER CREEK LAKE Summit 4/11/2018
DAVIS LAKE Auglaize 4/11/2018
SCHOONOVER LAKE Allen 4/12/2018
WALKER ROAD POND Lorain 4/12/2018
GLACIER LAKE (MILL CREEK PARK) Mahoning 4/12/2018
BLUE LIMESTONE PARK Delaware 4/13/2018
PUNDERSON LAKE Geauga 4/14/2018**
PEARSON METROPARK PONDS Lucas 4/14/2018**
WHITE STAR QUARRY Sandusky 4/14/2018**
LITTLE TURTLE POND Summit 4/14/2018**
YOCTANGEE PARK LAKE Ross 4/14/2018**
PIKE LAKE Pike 4/16/2018
LIMA LAKE Allen 4/18/2018
VAN WERT RESERVOIR #1 Van Wert 4/18/2018
VETERANS PARK POND – MENTOR Lake 4/18/2018
LAMBERJACK LAKE Seneca 4/19/2018
NORWALK RESERVOIR #1 Huron 4/19/2018
TAWAWA LAKE Shelby 4/19/2018
VESUVIUS LAKE Lawrence 4/19/2018**
EAST HARBOR STATE PARK POND Ottawa 4/21/2018**
OLANDER LAKE Lucas 4/21/2018**
ROWLAND NATURE PRESERVE LAKE Lorain 4/21/2018
JACKSON CITY RESERVOIR Jackson 4/21/2018**
MONROE LAKE Monroe 4/27/2018
ASHLEY UPGROUND Delaware 4/28/2018**
SUNBURY UPGROUND #2 Delaware 4/28/2018**
EYMAN PARK Fayette 4/28/2018**
OHIO CANAL LOCK #4 Stark 4/28/2018**
TURKEY CREEK LAKE Scioto 4/28/2018**
STONELICK LAKE Clermont 5/5/2018**
CROSS ROADS INDUSTRIAL PONDS Crawford 5/5/2018**
GIERTZ LAKE Hancock 5/5/2018**
OHIO / ERIE CANAL Cuyahoga 5/19/2018**

