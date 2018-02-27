Pennsylvania Man With Red Sauce on His Face Arrested for Meatballs Theft: Cops

A Pennsylvania man was caught red-faced after a neighbor reported a stolen pot of meatballs, authorities said.

Leahman G.R. Potter was arrested Monday on burglary, trespassing and theft charges for allegedly walking off with a mess of the Italian mainstay, according to state police.

A homeowner told investigators he returned home around 2:30 p.m. to find a man with red sauce on his face and clothes was standing outside his house. When the owner walked into his garage, he realized a pot of meatballs was missing.

Troopers responding to his call found an empty pot in the street.

Potter was arrested at his home a short time later, authorities said. It wasn’t clear what led troopers to him.

He was held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail. 

