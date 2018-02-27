Pickerington School District holds safety meeting after series of incidents

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 is learning more about a series of threats, a lockdown, and other recent incidents in the Pickerington School District.

The Superintendent addressed concerned parents at a school safety meeting Tuesday night. He said the incidents happened over an 11 day stretch in February.

On February 12th, Superintendent Dr. Chris Briggs said a student wrote a threat on a bathroom wall and was removed and discipline.

On the 15th, the day after the Florida school shooting, a student accidentally set off a fire alarm with the backpack, leading to panic among some students.

On the 20th, a student brought a bullet to school and was removed.

The next day a student brought an Airsoft cartridge to school and was removed.

Pickerington North went on lockdown on the 22nd, after a student reported seeing another student in the building who had been expelled. Police said there was never an intruder.

On the 23rd, a student was taken into custody after making threats in front of another student.

Superintendent Briggs said he wanted to address what happened after rumors and misinformation has been spread on social media. He said the district and law-enforcement have been working together to address every issue. He told the crowd he’s a worried parent, too.

“I’m scared. I’m scared as a Superintendent of schools. Nobody ever wants to see their kids go to school and not come home,” he said.

After recent threats parents came to the meeting looking for answers.

“Immediately I became overly concerned. A lot of times the thought is this type of stuff happens in other communities, not ours,” said worried dad Ashiko Hudson.

“Why are our children having to go through this. Where are the parents? What’s going on with our society,” said concerned mom Sherri Hile.

Superintendent Briggs acknowledged confusion and a lack of communication among teachers, students, staff, and parents during Thursday’s lockdown when for a time it was believed an intruder could be in the building.

“We’re going to work on that to be honest with you internally we’re going to work really hard on improving that making sure that our kids feel safe coming to school,” said Superintendent Briggs.

He said parents also have a role in keeping schools safe.

“I would say parents get involved, get engaged. Check their social media accounts, check their backpacks, talk to them, have conversations. If you see something, say something. It’s critical. We need their support and help.”