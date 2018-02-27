This is Us After Show: Going to Vegas

(WCMH) – In Tuesday’s episode of ‘This is Us,’ we follow the Pearsons to Las Vegas.

After several episodes of heartbreak and grief, we got to see the Pearsons growing closer together on a pre-wedding weekend in Vegas. Randall and Kevin became the brothers Toby has been looking for.

“I think we’ve had several sad episodes before,” said writer Laura Kenar. “Our Pearsons have been through a lot in the last few episodes. Dan and the writers are all craving to have a really fun episode.”

“It does feel like a nice break after we’ve seen how Jack died, finally. And we’ve had his funeral,” said Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth. “What I loved is that gave us an opportunity to travel together, and actually go to Vegas.”

Kate, who has always had trouble making female friends reached a new level of understanding with her sister-in-law Beth.

“I, in particular, thought that it would be great to see them having fun together. Because I think that Beth is hilarious, and I think that Kate is hilarious. And I think seeing them together was really exciting to me,” said Kenar.

Things do take a serious turn as the conversation turns to Deja.

“She’s just trying to forget, for a moment. She’s trying to get away from what she’s feeling because it’s so deep,” said Watson.

