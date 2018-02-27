Top Spots: 10 best sushi restaurants in the Columbus area

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — If you think you can’t get great sushi anywhere in the Midwest, you’ve never been to any of the restaurants on this list.

Columbus has several great places for amazing, fresh sushi, ranging from traditional Japanese to trendy and modern favorites. I asked NBC4 viewers what their favorite sushi restaurants in the Columbus area are, and here’s what they said:

Akai Hana Japanese Restaurant

Where: 1176 Old Henderson Road, Columbus

Akai Hana is the overwhelming favorite among NBC4 viewers when it comes to sushi. The restaurant has been in business since 1986 and is definitely the place to go if you’re looking for fresh, authentic Japanese cuisine. They import fish directly from Japan and the lunch and dinner boxes are served with several traditional sides. They offer both classic sushi and sashimi and more Americanized rolls.

Yoshi’s Japanese Restaurant

Where: 5776 Frantz Road, Dublin

If you’re looking for a place with the perfect balance of traditional Japanese and modernized dishes, Yoshi’s in Dublin is the real deal. The establishment itself provides an authentic experience, from the food to the interior of the restaurant. The fish is extremely fresh, and people from all over the world are shocked by how delicious the food is when they visit. The staff is very knowledgeable and happy to answer any questions you may have about the menu. You can’t go wrong with any of the sushi or sashimi, and the izekaya dishes are superb. It is a little more expensive than other restaurants on this list, but it’s definitely worth it. Note: Yoshi’s is open for dinner service only, and it’s a small restaurant, so a reservation may be needed.

Sushiko

Where: 122 Hutchinson Ave., Columbus

Sushiko has been a Columbus favorite for more than 15 years. Their menu features more than 100 types of sushi, sashimi and rolls ranging from traditional Japanese cuisine to unique and unexpected dishes. Their shrimp tempura roll is one of the most popular items on the menu, but my personal favorite is the Fantastic 4: Avocado, cucumber, tuna, salmon, red snapper and yellowtail, topped with masago and spicy mayo. The restaurant’s location makes it a perfect stop for date night — the Marcus Crosswoods Cinema is right next to it.

Kooma Sushi

Where: 37 Vine St., Columbus

Located right next to the North Market, Kooma Sushi is one of the best sushi restaurants in the city. Not only is the food fresh and delicious, but the ambiance of the restaurant gives you a nice, cozy feel and the location is excellent if you’re out and about in the Arena District. Plus, they validate your parking if you park in the garage. Viewers love the Volcano roll. Pro-tip: If you’re planning to go there during peak hours, make a reservation first.

Mr. Sushi

Where: 1159 N. Hamilton Road, Gahanna

Don’t let the outside fool you: Mr. Sushi in Gahanna is definitely more than meets the eye. Their rolls come with more fish inside than many other places, so you get a lot of bang for your buck. Customers love the Spicy Salmon roll.

Moshi Sushi Bar

Where: 2152 E. Main St., Bexley

Located in Bexley, Moshi Sushi Bar makes a great stop for lunch with friends or a quick bite to eat on date night. The food is fresh and the restaurant offers specials every night of the week. NBC4 viewers love the Jmynt roll: shrimp tempura, cream cheese and avocado topped with spicy crab salad, tempura flakes and a special spicy peanut sauce.

Fugu Sushi

Where: 10503 Blacklick Eastern Road, Pickerington

Fugu Sushi serves a wide variety of traditional Japanese dishes. Customers rave about the service, quality and price. Viewers love the Fugu roll (shrimp tempura, avocado and lobster salad with a crunchy topping), but their sushi and sashimi combo is delicious and priced perfectly: 5 pieces of sushi, 10 pieces of sashimi and a California roll for just under $25.

Ronin Restaurant

Where: 6100 Parkcenter Circle, Dublin

If you’re craving sushi for lunch and you’re in the Dublin area, head over to Ronin Restaurant. The service quick and friendly, and their food is fresh and they make an effort to prepare it in the healthiest way possible. Customers love the Spicy Tuna roll. Bonus: Their happy hour features buy-one, get-one half off sushi rolls and a 10% discount on carryout orders.

Asian Gourmet and Sushi Bar

Where: 1325 Stoneridge Drive, Gahanna

Asian Gourmet is another hidden gem in Gahanna. They have great lunch deals and generous portions. If you’re going there for dinner, reservations are recommended. Customers love the Buckeye roll: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cream cheese and avocado that’s flash fried and topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, scallions and unagi sauce.

Sushi En

Where: 1051 Gemini Place, Columbus

Family owned and operated Sushi En has been serving the Polaris area since 2006. The customer service is excellent and the sushi menu features both traditional and more Americanized dishes. Their prices are a little higher than other places, but they do have great happy hour deals. Customers love the Double Crunch: spicy bluefin tuna and asparagus, rolled in Tenkatsu with spicy bluefin salad on top. Bonus: They also have sake flights on the menu, if you’re so inclined.