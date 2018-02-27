Troopers seize $75K worth of marijuana in northeast Ohio traffic stop

Published:
Troopers seized 25 pounds of marijuana at a traffic stop in Summit County on Thursday. (Photo courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

SUMMIT CO., OH (WCMH) — A Virginia man is facing felony charges after troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol found 25 pounds of marijuana in his car.

According to OSHP, troopers stopped a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta on the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County on Thursday for a marked lanes violation. Officers said criminal indicators were observed and a drug-sniffing K9 alerted to the vehicle.

Troopers performed a probable cause search and found 21 heat-sealed bags of high-grade marijuana in the trunk of the car. The drugs weighed in at 25 pounds and have an approximate street value of $75,000.

The driver of the car, 28-year-old James T. Pollard, of Richmond, Virginia, was arrested and charged with possession and felony trafficking in marijuana. Pollard is being held in the Summit County Jail.

