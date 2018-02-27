U.S. Olympic Curling Team Arrives to Cheers — but No Upgrades — as Minnesota Welcomes Them Home

The U.S. men’s curling team was greeted with cheers and applause as they touched down in Minnesota following their historic Olympic victory.

Video shows crowds gathering around the Olympians and hugging them as they arrived Monday.

John Shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner beat Sweden 10-7 to win Team USA’s first gold medal for the sport.

The Olympians had tried to parlay their success on the ice into a comfortable ride home, but wound up getting rebuffed by Delta Airlines.

“Our Olympic #curling champions are flying home on Monday. Upgrades?!?” the tweet read.

The airline responded, “Congratulations, gold medal champions! We are honored to be your ride back home! While we don’t have any upgrades to offer, we look forward to seeing you on board.”

While they didn’t get bigger seats, they did receive an in-flight champagne toast. 

