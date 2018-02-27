Will The Spice Girls Perform at the Royal Wedding? Mel B Hints at Reunion

Are the Spice Girls performing at the royal wedding? Mel B, aka Scary Spice, appears to have confirmed the good news.

During a discussion about the upcoming nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on The Real Tuesday, host Loni Love asked her, “Do you know anyone that you think is going to go to this wedding?”

Hesitantly, Mel B nodded, insinuating that she has been invited.

“Well, all five Spice Girls are going — why am I being so honest?” she added.

After some excitement from fellow hosts Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai, Love followed up: “Will the Spice Girls be performing at the reception?”

As Mel B shied away from the question, the three hosts interpreted her silence as a confirmation, screaming in unison, “Yes, they are performing! Yes!”

“I need to go; I’m going to be fired,” Mel B laughed as she tossed her cue cards in the air.

Mel B also wouldn’t comment on the invitations to the royal wedding, simply stating: “It was proper, yes.”

The beloved 90s girl group first sparked rumors of a reuniting when Victoria Beckham, better known as Posh Spice, posted a picture on Instagram of the five members gathering in Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell’s apartment.

In a joint statement, they hinted at a new project they were working on.

Beckham later shot down rumors they are touring again, responding in an interview: “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour.”

RELATED STORIES



‘Nervous’ Mel B Belts Out Whitney Houston Song in Never-Before-Seen Spice Girls Audition





Royal Rodent: Meghan Markle’s Christmas Gift to Queen Elizabeth II Revealed





Kissed Off: Victoria Beckham Sparks Debate Over Photo of Lip Lock With Daughter

