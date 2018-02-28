90s Tabloid Article Details Trump’s Effort to Stop a Bat-Wielding Mugger

While President Trump faces widespread ridicule over his remark that he would run into the scene of the Parkland school shooting even if he wasn’t armed, a report of a heroic deed from Trump’s past has surfaced.

Back in 1991, President Trump claimed he was heading to a Paula Abdul concert with then-wife Marla Maples when he noticed a mugger beating another man with a baseball bat in midtown Manhattan. He ordered his limo driver to pull over.

He yelled to the attacker, “Put down the bat!” according to the New York Daily News, under a headline that blared: “Mugger’s Trumped — Donald Stops Attack.”

The mugger, recognizing Trump, retorted, “Mr. Trump, I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Trump replied: “You’re whacking a guy with a bat!”

The assailant fled the scene, and no police report was filed.

Inside Edition reached out to Maples to confirm the newspaper report but she did not respond.

RELATED STORIES



President Trump Claims He’d Run Into the Scene of a Shooting in New Rebuke of Sheriff’s Deputies





Trump Vilifies ‘Coward’ Scot Peterson, the Florida School Cop





Trump’s Notes for Listening Session With Shooting Survivors Remind Him to Say ‘I Hear You’

