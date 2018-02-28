A New Fab 4: Royal Couples Take the Stage Together for First-Ever Joint Engagement

The royal “Fab Four” have all appeared together in their first official joint engagement.

Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Duchess Kate at the Royal Foundation’s inaugural forum Wednesday in London.

It was the first time Markle has been photographed with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge since she pictured with the royals on Christmas Day at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England.

Prince William acknowledged the significance of the appearance, saying, “We’re particularly happy to be at our first Royal Foundation event with Meghan,” as the crowd applauded.

The couples discussed causes they are involved in, including mental health, supporting the armed forces, supporting young people and conservation.

Meghan also voiced her support for movements surrounding women’s rights.

“Women don’t need to find a voice,” the actress, 36, said. “They have a voice. They need to feel empowered to use it, and people need to be encouraged to listen.

“Right now in the climate that we’re seeing, with so many campaigns, with ‘Me Too’ and ‘Time’s Up,’ there’s no better time than to really continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered.”

Markle was deeply involved in humanitarian work, especially in Africa, before meeting Prince Harry.

The couple will continue to work on the issues important to them, along with Prince William and Duchess Kate.

“We’re pretty tied up with planning a wedding at the moment, but we’re really looking forward to working as a pair and as a four going forward and hoping to make as much of a difference where we can,” Prince Harry said.

