AKRON, OH (WCMH) — Current Akron City Schools superintendent David James has taken himself out of the running for Columbus City Schools superintendent, he announced Wednesday.

“Not long after I announced to our Board and the community that I was being considered for the position, our school board urged me to reconsider. Many of our wonderful families, employees, stakeholders, business partners and my senior staff graciously told me they value my leadership. They feel Akron Public Schools is in good hands and would remain so if l were to stay. I treasure those sentiments,” he wrote.

This leaves current interim superintendent Dr. John D. Stanford as the only candidate.