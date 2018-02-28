Briggs High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says a 17-year-old Briggs High School student has been arrested for bringing a gun to school.

Police say two students approached school resource officer Francis Martin and said they overheard another student say he had a gun. The school safety security officer searched the student and did not find a gun, so brought Martin the student’s backpack from his locker. Officer Martin found a gun and two rounds in the student’s backpack.

The student was arrested. He will be charged with illegal conveyance of a firearm on school premises, and carrying a concealed weapon, both felonies.

STUDENT ARRESTED-GUN IN SCHOOL: 2 Briggs HS students told CPD's School Resource Officer Francis Martin they overheard 17yo Shawndell Richardson say he had a gun. It was found in his backpack along w/2 loose rounds. *THANK YOU students who spokeup. #SafeTogether #TogetherIsBetter pic.twitter.com/tuGnUqoh3w — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) February 28, 2018