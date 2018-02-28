Briggs High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says a 17-year-old Briggs High School student has been arrested for bringing a gun to school.

Police say two students approached school resource officer Francis Martin and said they overheard another student say he had a gun. The school safety security officer searched the student and did not find a gun, so brought Martin the student’s backpack from his locker. Officer Martin found a gun and two rounds in the student’s backpack.

The student was arrested. He will be charged with illegal conveyance of a firearm on school premises, and carrying a concealed weapon, both felonies.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s