Inspectors uncovered nearly 30 violations at a popular Bexley restaurant, plus a Grove City restaurant has been called out after a worker was spotted inappropriately handling raw chicken.

If you know anything about cooking, then you understand that handling raw chicken and then touching things without first washing your hands can cause food borne illnesses like salmonella.

In a recent inspection at China Bell, 1947 Stringtown Rd., Grove City, Franklin County Public Health inspectors found 19 violations. Five of them were critical.

Topping the list: A worker spotted handling raw chicken with their bare hands, and then not washing their hands before touching things in the kitchen area including freezer handles and other surfaces.

Inspectors also observed multiple uncovered containers of food in the walk-in cooler, and noted ice machines, microwave and soda gun holders need cleaning.

China Bell’s owner told NBC 4 Investigator Tom Sussi that the violations have been addressed, and areas where the employee who handled the raw chicken touched were sanitized.

At Aab Indian Restaurant, 2400 E. Main, St., Bexley, Franklin County Public Health inspectors uncovered 29 violations, including 13 critical ones.

Critical violations include:

Raw beef and chicken stored about cooked sauces in cooler.

Dishwasher not properly working. Business instructed not to use until repaired.

Person in charge day of inspection unable to demonstrate food safety knowledge.

Walls and floors need to be cleaned.

A worker using their phone, handling unclean dishes and then touching clean dishes.

In its report, the inspector noted the restaurant must make “significant improvement” to avoid “the next step in the enforcement process.”

The family who owns Aab Indian Restaurant told Sussi they’ve been dealing with a private matter, and will take care of the health department’s concerns.

Both restaurants will have follow up inspections soon.