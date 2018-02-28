Investigators arrest 10 men in Ohio sting targeting pedophiles

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Ten men have been arrested on sex-related charges, according to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said their sting targeted those who try to pick up underage boys and girls online.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said they put in a lot of time in their investigation, and they are proud of what they accomplished.

“These individuals are looking for children, you know, 12-year-olds, 13-year-olds,” said Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.

Investigators said some of those arrested are sex offenders or have a past history of such crimes.

“It was just terrible, it will make you sick,” Sheriff Greene said.

Greene said in one instance, one of the suspects was unable to get a ride to meet who he thought was an underage person. He said investigators created a fake Uber account and gave the suspect a ride.

Agencies involved in the sting included the Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Ohio State Highway Patrol, as well as the local human trafficking task force and other departments.

Those arrested are:

Andrew Pitts

Kyle Malice

Matthew Lee

Tyler Kachelries

Jason Krzyzewski

Keith Cramer

Terrance Hymes

Dallas Runner

Michael Bowman

James Smith

