Selection process for Golsby trial moves slowly, as attorneys probe jurors regarding death penalty

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jury selection in the murder trial of Brian Golsby will head into its fifth day Thursday. Golsby is accused of the rape and murder of 21-year-old Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes. If convicted, Golsby faces the possibility of the death penalty.

The process of jury selection started with more than 200 potential jurors filling out a 22-page questionnaire asking about their backgrounds, their families and their beliefs about crime and punishment.

Selecting a jury for a death penalty case in Ohio requires that potential jurors are first “death qualified.”

Attorneys have been explaining the process of a death penalty trial to the jurors and then questioning them about whether they would be able to put “pen to paper” and sign their name on a death sentence if necessary.

Some jurors have been excused after expressing that they would be unable to sign someone’s death sentence. Others have been excused because of opinions formed from exposure to pre-trial media coverage.

Through Wednesday, 45 jurors have selected as “death qualified.” Judge Mark Serrott said he wants a pool of at least 50 before moving into the final stage of selecting the 12 jurors plus alternates who will hear the case.