Licking County 14-year-old arrested for threatening to shoot fellow student

HEBRON, OH (WCMH) — Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said detectives arrested a 14-year-old Lakewood High School student for making a school-related threat.

Thorp says the school sent out a survey to students over the weekend on their school-issued ChromeBooks asking for student input regarding school safety. The responses were set to anonymous. A student responded and stated his or her intent to sneak a gun into the school and shoot another student.

Detectives were able to link the threat to a particular student. The student was charged with aggravated menacing, and has been committed to a juvenile detention facility.

Thorp says there is no potential threat or concerns related to this incident.