Man killed while walking alongside Athens Co. road

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Troopers say a man was struck and killed by a vehicle while he walked alongside an Athens County road, yesterday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 5:52pm, Tuesday, troopers were called to state Route 13, near mile post 4 on the report of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Troopers say Russell Wade Cullums, 56, of Guysville, Ohio, was walking north on the unpaved berm while pushing a bicycle along S.R. 13, when a red 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 37-year-old Glouster woman, drove off the roadway and struck Cullums.

Cullums was taken to Ohio Health O’Bleness Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The woman was not injured in the crash.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.