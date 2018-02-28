Man killed while walking alongside Athens Co. road

By Published:

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Troopers say a man was struck and killed by a vehicle while he walked alongside an Athens County road, yesterday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 5:52pm, Tuesday, troopers were called to state Route 13, near mile post 4 on the report of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Troopers say Russell Wade Cullums, 56, of Guysville, Ohio, was walking north on the unpaved berm while pushing a bicycle along S.R. 13, when a red 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 37-year-old Glouster woman, drove off the roadway and struck Cullums.

Cullums was taken to Ohio Health O’Bleness Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The woman was not injured in the crash.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s