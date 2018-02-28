Marion officials address school safety as parents keep students home following rumored threats

MARION (WCMH) — Marion City School officials are responding after parents chose not to send their child to school following a rumored threat.

Interim superintendent Steve Fujii has a message for parents and students, and that is “If you see something, say something”.

The district has a number of officers placed at every school all year round.

But the recent mass shooting in Florida and threats against surrounding districts has heightened safety awareness.

“It is a challenge when we are facing issues on social media as well where we have misinformation,” said Marion Police Lt. BJ Gruber, who is a school resource officer.

Last week, school officials notified parents of a rumored threat being spread on social media about Marion Harding High School. The district worked with police to investigate, but found that the rumor was not credible.

“We did have a couple of incidents last week that resulted in us pursuing charges on people who were purposely sharing misimpact on social media,” said Gruber.

Even with an increase of officers on school grounds and its zero tolerance policy, some parents decided not to send their child to school last week.

“Students who made that decision pursuant to this, I think, are doing the work that is important for them and their family,” Fujii said.

Grandparent Robin Gattshal was one of those parents that kept her granddaughter home. She’s okay with the unexcused absence because it is her job to make sure her granddaughter is safe.

“The first day we did keep her home, more of because we were scared,” said Gattshal.

The district is inviting parents out to a safety meeting on March 8th.