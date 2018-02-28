Ohio to stop issuing same-day driver’s license

(Courtesy Ohio BMV)

COLUMBUS (AP) – The state says it’s ending the same-day issuing of Ohio driver’s licenses and will mail them instead to save money and increase security.

The state Department of Public Safety says the change will take effect July 2. The agency said Wednesday that licenses will arrive about 10 days after they’re issued. Drivers will be issued temporary licenses and ID cards in the meantime.

The agency says temporary cards will be valid for proof of identity and residence when voting.

The Public Safety Department says drivers can also request driver’s licenses or ID cards that meet federal regulations for travel.

Travel restrictions taking effect in October 2020 will require federally compliant driver’s licenses to pass through airport security. There’s no extra cost for these licenses.

