Police investigating after pedestrian killed by train in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed by a train in northwest Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:45am, Wednesday, officers were called to the 2500 block of Snouffer Road in Perry Township, on the report of a pedestrian struck by a train.

CSX railroad workers told police a pedestrian was on the tracks and was struck by the train.

Souffer Road was closed between Bride Water Boulevard and Linworth Road while police investigated, but it has since reopened.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.