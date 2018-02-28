Police investigating after body found in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say homicide detectives will investigate after a body was found in a northeast Columbus home.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Hampstead Drive after 4pm Wednesday.

Police did not have further information on the cause of death or any identifying information about the deceased person.

