Police thwart woman’s alleged elementary school ax attack

By Published:

LAS VEGAS, NV (KSNV) A Nevada woman is behind bars after threatening to murder school children with an ax.

Kisstal Killough, 33, was arrested after police say she attempted to bring an ax to Williams Elementary School in North Las Vegas Tuesday.

According to North Las Vegas police, Killough climbed the school’s chain link fence, with an ax in her hand, while screaming she was going to murder everyone.

200 kids were on the playground when it happened.

Killough was still on the fence when police arrived.

She never made it inside the school and has been taken into custody.

 

