Reynoldsburg overturns breed-specific ban on pit bulls

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg’s acting mayor, Doug Joseph, said Wednesday he has signed legislation repealing the ban on breed specific dogs in the city, otherwise known as the pit bull ban.

The ordinance will go into effect in 30 days.

Reynoldsburg City Council passed legislation repealing the ban on Feb. 26.

“No more lawsuits, no more delays,” Joseph wrote on Facebook. “Freedom wins today in Reynoldsburg.”

