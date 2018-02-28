Reynoldsburg overturns breed-specific ban on pit bulls

By Published:
NEW YORK - JULY 12: Max, a red nose pitbull cools himself in the Columbus Circle fountain during a heat wave on July 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg’s acting mayor, Doug Joseph, said Wednesday he has signed legislation repealing the ban on breed specific dogs in the city, otherwise known as the pit bull ban.

The ordinance will go into effect in 30 days.

Reynoldsburg City Council passed legislation repealing the ban on Feb. 26.

“No more lawsuits, no more delays,” Joseph wrote on Facebook. “Freedom wins today in Reynoldsburg.”

 

