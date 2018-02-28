Cramming for the Oscars: Where to see best-picture nominees

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, Oscar statuettes appear backstage at the Oscars in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Here’s where to watch the Oscar best-picture nominees:

“The Shape of Water”: 13 nominations, including best actress and best director. Where to see it: in theaters.

“Get Out”: four nominations, including best actor and best director. Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies, HBO Go, HBO Now.

“Call Me By Your Name”: four nominations, including best actor. Where to see it: in theaters.

“Darkest Hour”: six nominations, including best actor. Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies.

“Dunkirk”: eight nominations, including best director. Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies.

“Lady Bird”: five nominations, including best actress and best director. Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies.

“Phantom Thread”: six nominations, including best actor and best director. Where to see it: in theaters.

“The Post”: two nominations, including best actress. Where to see it: in theaters.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”: seven nominations, including best actress. Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies.

