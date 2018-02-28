Students taken into custody after Liberty Union High School threat

BALTIMORE, OH (WCMH) — Two students in Baltimore, Ohio, were taken into custody after police say they made threats while in school.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, on Tuesday, a school resource officer was alert to threats made by two students at Liberty Union High School.

Police say the threats referenced bringing a weapon to school to use against others.

After investigating the incident, the two students were taken into custody and referred to the Fairfield County Prosecutor.

The Baltimore Police Department continues to investigate the incident.