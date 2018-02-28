AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) — Police in Texas are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who ran into a woman as she was walking in a Walmart gas station parking lot.

Police say the crash happened around 2am on Friday, Feb. 9 in the Walmart parking lot near Interstate 35 in Austin.

Surveillance video from the business shows a large pickup truck pull up to a pump. The truck sits there for less than 30 seconds and then makes a turn in the parking lot. A woman then steps into the frame of the camera.

The woman, who had on a hoodie and a backpack, appeared to have her head down as the driver approached and then slammed into her.

The driver of the pickup truck never stopped, police say. Moments after she was hit, another person with a backpack comes running to her aid. The woman, who is in her mid-40s, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say they’d like to talk with the person who helped her.

The pickup truck is a diesel Dodge pickup with a lift kit. It’s dark green with oversized wheels and a front brush guard. Police in Texas have asked for the public’s help in finding the vehicle.