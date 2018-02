DALTON, Ga. (AP) – Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody.

Police in Dalton tweeted that no children were hurt or were in danger.

Dalton is about 90 miles north of Atlanta.

