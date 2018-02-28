World’s top women’s soccer players in Columbus for SheBelieves Cup at MAPFRE Stadium

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) – The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is making it their mission to empower girls to reach their dreams.

They’re in Columbus, playing in the SheBelieves Cup and soccer fans across Central Ohio are excited for the matches on Thursday.

Local soccer players at Otterbein University tell us what the #SheBelieves initiative means to them.

“Their level of play is phenomenal and it’s so cool to watch players at such a high level to improve my own game and the game of our team,” said sophomore and forward at Otterbein University Katie Exline.

She said she’s been playing the sport since she was 2 years old.

“I’ve watched the U.S. team since I was probably 8 years old. I’ve followed them every World Cup and just seeing the power that they have, not just on the field but off the field as well, so many of them are phenomenal role models that I’ve got to grow up watching,” said Exline. “Keep working, keep believing, keep dreaming and if you are able to dream it you’re able to achieve it.”

The U.S. players are role models that have inspired Exline to work hard and succeed, in sport and academics.

It’s what #SheBelieves sets out to do, inspiring young girls and women to attain their dreams.

“Whenever there’s an event like this and these kids can go watch it live, it’s just so inspirational for kids,” said Otterbein women’s soccer coach Brandon Koons.

He said seeing the best players in the world in person helps to empower both girls and boys.

“The U.S. Women’s team has always been amazing about meeting people and signing autographs and taking pictures and having those moments when a young girl can look up at her idol and her stars and her heroes and get an autograph and a picture taken, that a lot of times will be something that sparks something in a kid that makes them want to do it more and more,” he said.