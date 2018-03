COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Comedians Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider will be stopping in Ohio during part of their tour stop.

On April 17, Sandler, known for his movies “The Waterboy” and “Happy Gilmore” will be coming to the Schottenstein Center.

Then on April 21, Sandler will be joined by Schneider at the Taft Theatre in Cincinnati.

Presale for tickets is currently happening with the public sale starting Friday at 10am.

Both shows are scheduled to start at approximately 7:30pm.