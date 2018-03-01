LONDON (WCMH) — After more than half the KFC restaurants in the U.K. closed due to a chicken shortage, the chain is having trouble keeping the gravy stocked.
KFC says about 470 of the fried chicken chain’s 900 U.K. restaurants closed last week because of a chicken shortage. The company says the disruption started the week before, when it changed its delivery provider to DHL.
A Yum Brands spokesperson said 97% of the locations have reopened, but many are now affected by a gravy shortage caused by ‘ongoing distribution challenges,’ Fortune reported.
The chain apologized with an ad showing a chicken bucket with the letters “FCK” printed across the side.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.