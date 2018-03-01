LONDON (WCMH) — After more than half the KFC restaurants in the U.K. closed due to a chicken shortage, the chain is having trouble keeping the gravy stocked.

KFC says about 470 of the fried chicken chain’s 900 U.K. restaurants closed last week because of a chicken shortage. The company says the disruption started the week before, when it changed its delivery provider to DHL.

A Yum Brands spokesperson said 97% of the locations have reopened, but many are now affected by a gravy shortage caused by ‘ongoing distribution challenges,’ Fortune reported.

The chain apologized with an ad showing a chicken bucket with the letters “FCK” printed across the side.

KFC apologises with a full page ad in today's Metro. A masterclass in PR crisis management.#KFCCrisis pic.twitter.com/ZF4SfAuHl5 — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) February 23, 2018

First there was no chicken, now the gravy has gone. KFC either has an awful supply chain manager or a genius marketing manager. I'm not sure which…. — Joe Hendry (@joeshendry) February 28, 2018

What! Now no gravy? Hello KFC — scott norris (@crusty2112) March 1, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this story.