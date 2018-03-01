Arnold Sports Festival begins with ladies’ amateur competition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thousands of athletes are descending on downtown Columbus for the 30th annual Arnold Sports Festival.

Named after legendary bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger, the festival has become the world’s largest of its kind since its inception in 1989.

The event draws more than 20,000 athletes to Columbus and nearly 200,000 fans every year.

Many of the athletes are also making their first trips to the United States.

“I’m really excited to be here,” said first-time bikini competitor Lajla Cosovic, of Sweden. “The people here [in Ohio] are so nice.”

The Arnold Sports Festival runs through Sunday.

For a calendar of events, click here.