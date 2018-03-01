Basketball Player Norbertas Giga Surprised With Visit From Mom He Hasn’t Seen in 5 Years

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

It was a slam dunk of a surprise.

Norbertas Giga, a senior forward for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, was left speechless when his mother showed up at the team’s hotel on Tuesday.

The 6-foot 10-inch athlete has not seen his mother since he moved to the U.S. from Lithuania in 2013.

Ahead of the surprise, his coaches called him into a room at a hotel in Evansville, Ind., before the start of the 2018 Ohio Valley Championships and sat him down.

“I’m tired of dealing with you myself,” one of his coaches told him. “So … come on in here.”

When Giga’s mother walked into the room, he jumped to his feet, muttering, “No, no, no, no,” before embracing her.

“I didn’t expect that at all. It’s just came out of nowhere,” he said later. “I’m just speechless right now. I’m just happy for her to be here and happy for her to see me play.”

A HUGE Thank You to everybody that was involved in this surprise for me. I can’t even explain how much it means and how this moment feels to me. THANK YOU! We are Gamecocks! https://t.co/wvCBb3neyZ

— Norbertas Giga (@norbertasgiga) February 28, 2018

RELATED STORIES


Teen with Down Syndrome Sinks Incredible Half-Court Shot During Basketball Game


11-Year-Old Girl Crosses Up Brother on Basketball Court: ‘He Was Upset’


School Holds ‘Welcome Home’ Parade for Military Dad as He Surprises His Son

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s