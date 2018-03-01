Bomb threat closes Pickerington North High School

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Pickerington North High School has closed today after a bomb threat was received earlier this morning.

According to spokesperson with the Pickerington Local School District, students were evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat was received at Pickerington North High School earlier.

According to Fairfield County Sheriff David Phalen, wires were found attached to a battery by a locker, and a K9 unit has been brought in to investigate.

Students were originally taken to Lakeview Junior High, but it has since been announced that school at PNHS would be cancelled for the day.

No other schools are closed for the day or have been affected by the threat.

School officials are asking parents to not come to the school due to concerns it would hinder the investigation into the threat. Buses are will transport the students home, officials said.