Bomb threat closes Pickerington North High School

By Published: Updated:

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Pickerington North High School has closed today after a bomb threat was received earlier this morning.

According to spokesperson with the Pickerington Local School District, students were evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat was received at Pickerington North High School earlier.

According to Fairfield County Sheriff David Phalen, wires were found attached to a battery by a locker, and a K9 unit has been brought in to investigate.

Students were originally taken to Lakeview Junior High, but it has since been announced that school at PNHS would be cancelled for the day.

No other schools are closed for the day or have been affected by the threat.

School officials are asking parents to not come to the school due to concerns it would hinder the investigation into the threat. Buses are will transport the students home, officials said.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s