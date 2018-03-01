Crash closes I-270EB ramp to US 23 on south side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A serious crash has closed the ramp from I-270EB to US 23 on the city’s south side.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are on the scene of a crash on the ramp from I-270EB to US 23.

Deputies say the ramp is closed and could be for an extended period of time. No word on any injuries.

