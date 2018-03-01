Driver seriously hurt as logging trucks crash on highway

TACOMA, WA (WCMH) — A truck driver was seriously injured Thursday after two logging trucks crashed in Washington.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene on Interstate 5 to find logs from one of the trucks smashed through the windshield of the other, KOMO reported.

Investigators said it appears the first truck came to a quick stop. The second truck rear-ended the first.

The driver was hospitalized in serious but stable condition. he 63-year-old man suffered broken ribs, the Washington State Patrol said.