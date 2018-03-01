Family of officer killed in the line of duty to receive special bears

KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) -The images were tough to watch following the shooting death of chief Eric Disario. The Kirkersville shooting stunned the small town and ruined the lives of three families. Megan O’Grady, 14, watched it all unfold from Florida on the news.

“It was really upsetting because he was so young, and he had so many children. It really hurts knowing that he was killed and now he has to leave behind so y people,” said O’Grady.

O’Grady is part of the non-profit Blue Line Bears. She and her family make teddy bears for fallen police officers loved ones. The teen made chief Disario’s family 7 bears. She’s excited about giving them to his family on Monday.

“I hope it brings them comfort and that they’re able to feel like they’re holding on to a piece of their dad again,” said O’Grady.

Each is made from Disario’s uniform has his name and end of watch day embroidered on the paw and foot, and is blessed by a priest.

Hundreds of bears and deliveries later she said seeing the families reactions never gets old. Her father is a police officer as well and she says making these bears helps her.

“It helps me a lot with the fear with losing my dad, it helps me a lot with that. and I like the opportunity to be able to connect with these families and get to know them better, ” said “O’Grady.

Hopefully, they will bring them peace at a time when they need most.