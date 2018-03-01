Former Hilliard Recreation and Parks employee accused of stealing $540k from city pools

Heather Ernst

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — A former City of Hilliard employee was indicted Thursday on eight felony counts related to missing deposits from the city’s pools.

Heather H. Ernst is accused of stealing approximately $540,000 from the city over four years.

“Ms. Ernst abused her position of power to manipulate records and deceive the City’s Finance Department in order to benefit herself,” said Mayor Don Schonhardt. “Any violation of the public trust will result in that individual being prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Ernst is accused of not fully depositing daily cash proceeds from pool admission fees and then providing false information to the city to support the missing deposits.

Ernst was employed by the City of Hilliard for 24 years until her resignation on Nov. 1. She most recently served as the Deputy Director of the Recreation and Parks Department from 2012 to the date of her resignation. In this position, she was responsible for the daily accounting of cash intakes and daily cash deposits for the City’s two pools.

Charges against Ms. Ernst include:

  • One count of theft
  • One count of theft in office
  • Two counts of tampering with records
  • Four counts of filing incomplete, false and fraudulent tax returns.

 

